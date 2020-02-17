Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 685 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

