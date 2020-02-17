Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.98% of Image Sensing Systems worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 11,414 shares of the company were exchanged. Image Sensing Systems has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

