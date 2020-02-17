IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.76. 1,169,584 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,782 shares of company stock worth $129,669,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

