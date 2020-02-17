IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDACORP by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 299,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 779.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 52.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.91. 197,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.79. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

