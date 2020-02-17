ICON Price Reaches $0.32 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003321 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, COSS, Bithumb and Bitbns. ICON has a market cap of $165.34 million and $38.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.00 or 0.02926174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00230834 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00144177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,127,295 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, DragonEX, Upbit, Rfinex, CoinTiger, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitbns, OOOBTC, Allbit, IDEX, Hotbit, COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

