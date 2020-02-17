IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post sales of $18.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.22 billion. IBM posted sales of $18.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $78.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $79.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $80.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

IBM traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. 6,095,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

