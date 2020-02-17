Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $925.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.