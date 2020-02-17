HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,450.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $41,179.00 and approximately $73,450.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02783227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00145592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

