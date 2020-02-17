Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.48.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 2,585,985 shares of the stock were exchanged. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.