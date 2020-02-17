Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.48.
HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
NYSE HUN traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 2,585,985 shares of the stock were exchanged. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.