Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after acquiring an additional 329,577 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth approximately $27,983,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,795.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $165.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $166.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.