Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EV opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

