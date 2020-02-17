Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

