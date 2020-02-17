Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,057 shares of company stock worth $2,946,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

