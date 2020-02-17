Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,598,885 shares of company stock valued at $205,506,363. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $141.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

