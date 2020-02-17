Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,394,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $114.62 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.