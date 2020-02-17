Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,016 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,237. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

