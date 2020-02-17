Humaniq Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Hotbit. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $85,933.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

