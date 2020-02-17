HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,340 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,665,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 140.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.40. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

