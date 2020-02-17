Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

