Honest Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $384,733.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02783227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00145592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

