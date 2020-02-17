Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.03. 2,840,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $245.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

