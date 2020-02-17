Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,617 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $257,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,167 shares of company stock worth $1,068,685. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,368,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.