HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of HMS worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HMS by 456.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $28.22 on Monday. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

