Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of .

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.65.

HIMX stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $833.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.28. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 650,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 948,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

