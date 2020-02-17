Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HLT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.23. 948,921 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.55. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Nomura boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

