Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HNNA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

