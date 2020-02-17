Helex Hits Market Cap of $101,524.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Helex token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00015006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Helex has a total market cap of $101,524.00 and approximately $28,291.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00481864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.06297688 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005276 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

