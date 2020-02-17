Head-To-Head Comparison: KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) & Toronto-Dominion Bank (OTCMKTS:TD)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR N/A N/A N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR N/A N/A N/A $3.53 11.10 Toronto-Dominion Bank N/A N/A N/A $5.03 11.30

KBC GRP NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KBC GRP NV/ADR and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 5 6 0 2.55

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $79.82, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than KBC GRP NV/ADR.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats KBC GRP NV/ADR on 5 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

