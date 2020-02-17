HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 780,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,712,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,327,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,659,000 after acquiring an additional 436,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $219.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.