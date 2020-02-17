HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 161 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $160.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $113.87 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

