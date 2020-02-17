HCR Wealth Advisors Has $846,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.