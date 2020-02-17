HCR Wealth Advisors Has $4.01 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $278.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $183.30 and a one year high of $279.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

