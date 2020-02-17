HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $258.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.31. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $259.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

