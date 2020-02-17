HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $144.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

