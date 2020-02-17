HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $318.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.41 and a 200 day moving average of $294.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $214.04 and a 12 month high of $319.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

