HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 111 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American States Water were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American States Water by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $93.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.