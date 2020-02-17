HC Wainwright Trims DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Target Price to $9.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.75 to $9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DRDGOLD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $438.93 million, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of -0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

