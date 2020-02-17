Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

