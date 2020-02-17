Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01.

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 445,688 shares. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.