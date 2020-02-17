Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.84

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$4.84 ($3.43) and last traded at A$4.78 ($3.39), with a volume of 1083326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.78 ($3.39).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.33. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Harvey Norman news, insider Gerald Harvey sold 65,500 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

