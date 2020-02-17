Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.
Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Harte Hanks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.
Harte Hanks Company Profile
Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.
