Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Harte Hanks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Harte Hanks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harte Hanks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

