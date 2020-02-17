Hancock Whitney Corp Has $991,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

