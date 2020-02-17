Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 208 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after buying an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of COR stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $99.94 and a one year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

