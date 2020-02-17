Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $41.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 4,098.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. 75,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Greif has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

