Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SCHA stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

