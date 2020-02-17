Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 730.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 377,561 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Corteva by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,945,000 after acquiring an additional 723,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

NYSE CTVA opened at $30.71 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

