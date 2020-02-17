Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

