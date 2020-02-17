Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,394 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $68.54 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $69.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

