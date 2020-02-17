Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 523,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

