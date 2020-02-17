Gratus Capital LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $63.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

